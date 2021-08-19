FM Qureshi condemns cracker attack on Bahawalnagar Ashura procession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of cracker attack on Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar.

He described the incident as a failed attempt by the mischievous elements for fanning sectarianism and creating disturbance in the county.

The Foreign Minister said that the whole nation was united against terrorism and stood behind the country's armed forces and the law enforcement institutions.

"Such cowardly acts cannot deter our courage and resolve," he maintained.