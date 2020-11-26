UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Condoles Death Of Chaudhary Ahmad Mukhtar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:24 AM

FM Qureshi condoles death of Chaudhary Ahmad Mukhtar

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the sad demise of former federal Minister and PPP senior leader Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar who passed away in Lahore on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the sad demise of former Federal Minister and PPP senior leader Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar who passed away in Lahore on Wednesday.

In a condolence message the Foreign Minister said he was heart broken over the death of a seasoned politician.

He said Former Defense Minister Cahudhry Ahmad Mukhtar, was sincere personality.

Mr. Qureshi expressed his heart felt feeling to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of deceased.

More Stories From Pakistan

