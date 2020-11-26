FM Qureshi condoles death of Chaudhary Ahmad Mukhtar

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled the sad demise of former federal Minister and PPP senior leader Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar who passed away in Lahore on Wednesday

In a condolence message the Foreign Minister said he was heart broken over the death of a seasoned politician.

He said Former Defense Minister Cahudhry Ahmad Mukhtar, was sincere personality.

Mr. Qureshi expressed his heart felt feeling to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of deceased.