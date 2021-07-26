UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Condoles Death Of Elder Brother Of Provincial Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

FM Qureshi condoles death of elder brother of provincial minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi here Monday expressed grief and sorrow over death of elder brother of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Haji Ata Muhammad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi here Monday expressed grief and sorrow over death of elder brother of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Haji Ata Muhammad.

In condolence message, the foreign minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

