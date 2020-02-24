UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Condoles Death Of Renowned Islamic Scholar Raju Shah Gardezi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday expressed his heartfelt condolence on the death of renowned Islamic scholar Raju Shah Gardezi, the chief of Gardezi tribe and custodian of Hazrat Shah Yousuf Gardez.

He visited the shrine of Hazrat Shah Yousuf Gardez and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, said a press release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family.

He paid rich tribute to Raju Shah Gardezi and observed that he was a noble man. He was true lover of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Qureshi recalled that he had good relationship with the deceased.

Raju Shah Gardezi always served humanity, and his death was a huge loss to the family, he added.

Raju Shah Gardezi, equally focused on "Haqooq Ullah" as well as "Haqooq ul Ebad", Qureshi said.

The foreign minister also prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.

On this occasion, Makhdoom Roshan Ali Gardezi, Syed Jameel Abbas Gardezi, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, Syed Mazhar Abbas Gardezi, Syed Imran Haider Gardezi and others were also present.

