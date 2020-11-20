UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Condoles Death Of TLP Chief Khadim Rizvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

FM Qureshi condoles death of TLP chief Khadim Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday expressed grief over the demise of chief of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Maulana Khadim Rizvi who breathed his last a while ago.

The foreign minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members and followers to bear the loss with equanimity, a foreign ministry press release said.

