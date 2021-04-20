(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother-in-law of Minister of State for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother-in-law of Minister of State for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar.

In his condolence message, the foreign minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage and fortitude for the bereaved family.

\932