FM Qureshi condoles demise of Nishtar Medical University VC Dr Mustafa Pasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday condoled over the demise of a renowned doctor and Vice Chancellor of Multan Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha after contracting the novel coronavirus.

While expressing grief, the foreign minister said Dr Pasha lost his life while fighting against the pandemic. His services in the medical field would be remembered forever, he added.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.