UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Condoles Demise Of Nishtar Medical University VC Dr Mustafa Pasha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

FM Qureshi condoles demise of Nishtar Medical University VC Dr Mustafa Pasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday condoled over the demise of a renowned doctor and Vice Chancellor of Multan Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha after contracting the novel coronavirus.

While expressing grief, the foreign minister said Dr Pasha lost his life while fighting against the pandemic. His services in the medical field would be remembered forever, he added.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Multan Doctor Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.