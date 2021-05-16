UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Condoles Demise Of PTI Worker Zahid Mohmand

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

FM Qureshi condoles demise of PTI worker Zahid Mohmand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed condolence over the demise of a dedicated worker and Central Deputy Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Zahid Mohmand.

Qureshi, also deputy chairman of PTI, said the death of a dedicated and sincere party worker had caused great shock and pain.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

