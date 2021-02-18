FM Qureshi condoles demise of Senator Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday expressed condolence over the demise of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, recalling him as a "seasoned politician and kind human being.""Extremely saddened to hear the death of Senator Mushahidullah," the foreign minister said and sympathized with the bereaved family.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss with fortitude.