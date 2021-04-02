FM Qureshi condoles demise of singer Shaukat Ali

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent folk singer Shaukat Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent folk singer Shaukat Ali.

In his message of condolence, the minister said Shaukat Ali was an artiste with a unique voice and his artistic services will be remembered for a long time to come.

The foreign minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.