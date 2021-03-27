FM Qureshi condoles demise of UAE deputy ruler

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday held a telephonic conversation with UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The foreign minister conveyed heartfelt condolences from the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Offering prayers for the departed soul, the foreign minister paid tributes to the life and services of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, remembering him as a "good friend" of Pakistan.

The foreign minister of the UAE thanked for the considerate gesture. He also conveyed best wishes for the speedy recovery and good health of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations, the two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, further facilitate the ease of travel between the two countries, and reinforce mutual support in multilateral organizations.

They also agreed to continue high-level exchanges between the two countries.