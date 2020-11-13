(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday condoled the sad demise of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Waqar Ahmed Seth who died of coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

He, in a condolence message, expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Justice Seth.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace with equanimity.