FM Qureshi, Danish Counterpart Discuss Evolving Situation In Afghanistan

Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:53 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday had another telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod of Denmark and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday had another telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod of Denmark and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers recalled their earlier contact as well as the conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said full support was being extended to the Danish government in its evacuation efforts.

He underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The foreign minister added that the world was taking cognizance of the completely changed reality in Afghanistan.

In the given situation, he stressed that the foremost priority was to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people.

The foreign minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

He emphasized that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.

The Danish foreign minister conveyed thanks to the Pakistan government for the support to the Danish government's evacuation endeavours.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

