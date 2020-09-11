UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Departs From Moscow After Completing Two-day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:56 PM

FM Qureshi departs from Moscow after completing two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday departed for Pakistan from Moscow on completion of his two-day visit mainly to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday departed for Pakistan from Moscow on completion of his two-day visit mainly to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan, senior embassy officers, and the Russian foreign ministry saw off the foreign minister at Domodedovo Airport in the Russian capital city.

The foreign minister, who visited Russia at the invitation of his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, also attended the reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also addressed the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, China, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He also attended a dinner reception hosted by the Russian foreign minister, besides interacting with Pakistani and Russian media to highlight Pakistan's stance on multiple regional and international matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Moscow Russia China Visit Shanghai Vladimir Putin Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

42 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

42 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

42 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

42 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

54 minutes ago

SAPM directs to ban heavy traffic passing through ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.