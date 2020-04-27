UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Directs Early Completion Of Foreign Services Academy Building Renovation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday directed to complete the renovation work of old Chinese embassy building where Foreign Services Academy (FSA) has been proposed to relocate.

The foreign minister visited the building, reviewed the renovation and beautification work, expressed satisfaction over it and called for its completion within minimum possible time.

Director General FSA Nadeem Riaz, Additional Secretary Special Projects Muhammad Imran Mirza welcomed the foreign minister.

The DG FSA briefed the foreign minister about various sections of the building including library, study area, residential area, hostels and playgrounds.

After renovation, the academy would be relocated to the building which earlier housed the Chinese embassy and was gifted by Chinese government to Pakistan.

