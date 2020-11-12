UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Discusses Islamophobia, HR Abuses In IIOJK With OIC Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:53 PM

FM Qureshi discusses Islamophobia, HR abuses in IIOJK with OIC chief

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday phoned OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen and discussed with him the incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech, besides human rights abuses in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday phoned OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen and discussed with him the incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech, besides human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Discussing a wide range of issues related to the Muslim Ummah, the foreign minister highlighted that as a founding member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan attached the utmost importance to the body and the issues of concern to the Muslim world, a Foreign Office press release said.

� He noted the rise in incidents of Islamophobia and hate speech against the Muslims, including desecration of the Holy Quran and reprinting of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), which had seriously hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world. He also highlighted the importance of collective endeavours to combat the scourge of Islamophobia.

� Qureshi apprised the OIC secretary general of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He highlighted that India had promulgated new domicile rules and introduced amendments in landownership laws to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory in a clear violation of the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, and international law.

The foreign minister stated besides continued lockdown, military siege and communication blackout for over a year, the occupation forces had intensified repression of the Kashmiri population through extra-judicial killings in "fake encounters" and "collective punishment" for the Kashmiri communities and neighbourhoods.

He appreciated the OIC's consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Both the foreign minister and the OIC secretary general agreed to remain in touch regarding matters related to the OIC and the Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu August 2019 Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

11 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

12 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

12 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

12 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

12 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.