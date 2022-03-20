FM Qureshi, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties, global issues

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday discussed the bilateral ties, cooperation in diverse fields and important regional and global issues.

During a meeting, the foreign minister said Egypt was an important brotherly country of the region and it was achieving political stability and strength under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah-el-Sisi.

Qureshi said both the countries were linked on basis of common faith and cultural affinities and expressed satisfaction at the shared views of both the countries with regard to various regional and international issues, a news release said.

The Egyptian foreign minister had arrived to attend 48th session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign minister Qureshi observed that bilateral ties between the two countries had been strengthened during the last few years due to increased interaction at the highest level.

He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries surged to US $ 423 million during the last fiscal year.

Both sides also agreed to cement the bilateral trade. Participation in the joint air defence exercises in Egypt was also a manifestation of the strong defence ties between the brotherly countries, Qureshi added.

The foreign minister said cultural relations could also serve as a platform to bring the people of the two countries closer, adding, they would welcome solid proposals from the Egyptian side to strengthen these ties.

He said the meeting of the OIC- Council of Foreign Ministers was being held in Islamabad when Pakistan would be celebrating its 75th anniversary of its independence.

The Egyptian foreign minister thanked the foreign minister for the warm welcome accorded to him.

