FM Qureshi Emphasizes Early Resolution Of UAE Visa Issues For Pakistanis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 02:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday met United Araba Emetates (UAE) State Minister Reem Al Hashimi and while highlighting the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens regarding UAE visa, emphasized their resolution at the earliest possible.

The two foreign ministers, during the meeting held on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, COVID-19 situation, Pakistan's participation in the Expo, and other matters of mutual interest, a Foreign Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the close fraternal ties as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries and stressed Pakistan's commitment to forge closer cooperation with UAE in diverse fields.

Appreciating Foreign Minister Qureshi's statement at the 47th CFM Session, the Emirati minister of state lauded Pakistan's initiative to propose Organization Isalmic Cooperation (OIC) resolution on combating Islamophobia.

The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of further strengthening it as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah.

It was also agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation.

