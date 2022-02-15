UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Expresses Condolences On Deaths Of FO Spokesperson's Father, Late Zaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 03:34 PM

FM Qureshi expresses condolences on deaths of FO spokesperson's father, late Zaman

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his condolences on the deaths of father of Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar and Haji Khayal Zaman, late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the National Assembly from Hangu district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his condolences on the deaths of father of Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar and Haji Khayal Zaman, late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the National Assembly from Hangu district.

In his separate messages of condolences, he expressed sympathies with the foreign office spokesperson and other members of the bereaved family, a press release said.

PTI's vice chairman expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Haji Khayal Zaman, said that late MNA was a sincere and courteous personality and his valuable contributions towards the party would be remembered for long.

The foreign minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

