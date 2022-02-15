(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his condolences on the deaths of father of Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar and Haji Khayal Zaman, late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the National Assembly from Hangu district.

In his separate messages of condolences, he expressed sympathies with the foreign office spokesperson and other members of the bereaved family, a press release said.

PTI's vice chairman expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Haji Khayal Zaman, said that late MNA was a sincere and courteous personality and his valuable contributions towards the party would be remembered for long.

The foreign minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.