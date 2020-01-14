UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Expresses Condolences With Oman’s Newly Sworn-in  Sultan Haitham  Bin Tariq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 06:11 PM

FM Qureshi expresses condolences with Oman’s newly sworn-in  Sultan Haitham  Bin Tariq

Foreign Minister Qureshi is on visit of the Middle East to ease tensions developed after the US killed Iran’s top general last Friday.

MUSCAT: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed condolences with newly sworn-in Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said over death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said here on Tuesday.

FM Qureshi visited Oman and called on Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. He also offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said.

Taking to Twitter, he praised Sultan Qaboos and said that he was a great man. He also prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman to express condolence with the Royal family over the sad demise of Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said.

Pakistan Ambassador to Muscat Ahsan K.K. Wagan and othere officials of Omani Foreign Ministry received Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as he arrived there.

Before his visit to Oman, he visited Iran and met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and appreciated Iran’s role for showing restraint and making efforts for regional peace. He also thanked Iranian leadership over supporting Pakistan for the Kashmir cause. He also visited Saudi Arabia for regional peace.

