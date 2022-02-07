UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Expresses Grief Over Death Of Bushra Rahman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 07:12 PM

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of Bushra Rahman

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of known literary figure and ex-parliamentary Bushra Rahman, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of known literary figure and ex-parliamentary Bushra Rahman, here on Monday.

In a news release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood observed that Bushra Rahman was great literary figure and seasoned politician.

Her services in the field of literature would be remembered for long time.

Qureshi prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

May Family Media

Recent Stories

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission ..

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission to Investigate Pegasus Spywar ..

6 minutes ago
 German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment ..

German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment of Nord Stream 2 as Option for ..

6 minutes ago
 Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

6 minutes ago
 ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpu ..

ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panado ..

Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panadol

8 minutes ago
 Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Feder ..

Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Federal Customs Service

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>