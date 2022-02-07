FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of Bushra Rahman

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of known literary figure and ex-parliamentary Bushra Rahman, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of known literary figure and ex-parliamentary Bushra Rahman, here on Monday.

In a news release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood observed that Bushra Rahman was great literary figure and seasoned politician.

Her services in the field of literature would be remembered for long time.

Qureshi prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.