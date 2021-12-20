UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Expresses Grief Over Death Of Mother Of Malik Aamir Dogar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of Malik Aamir Dogar

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of mother of chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of mother of chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar.

In his condolence message, the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled with Malik Aamir Dogar.

He prayed May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.

