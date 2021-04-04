FM Qureshi felicitates Christian community on Easter

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi felicitated Christian community of world especially Pakistanis on the eve of Easter being celebrated here on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister said that Christian community living in Pakistan has rendered sacrifices for the country.

He said that the protection of rights of minorities was one of the top priorities of the government incumbent government.

He passed his best wishes to the Christian community on the Easter celebrations.