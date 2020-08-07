FM Qureshi felicitates Sri Lanka on holding successful polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday congratulated the government and people of Sri Lanka for holding the successful elections to elect the new parliament.

"Congratulations to the government & people of Sri Lanka on the successful Sri Lankan Elections 2020 & clear reaffirmation of confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said Pakistan looked forward to continue working together across bilateral, regional and international spheres.