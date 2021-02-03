FM Qureshi for collaboration among all stakeholders to revive, boost cotton production

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday describing the production of mere 5.6 million cotton bales in Pakistan as "alarming", called for enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders including growers, ginners, weavers and exporters to revive the vital cotton crop and boost its production.

Speaking at a seminar on "Revival of Cotton Crop" he said that enhanced cotton vital for economic development due to its contribution in various sectors including textile, edible oil etc. besides being a source of income for rural women.

The Foreign Minister said that unfortunately the cotton production in Pakistan was badly hit due to shifting of cotton areas to sugarcane crop and the lack of research for new varieties of quality seeds.

He said that with enhanced production rice, maize and expected improvement in wheat in the country, the only concern now was decreased cotton production.

The Foreign Minister, however, added that as Prime Minister Imran Khan was stressing for increased Pakistan-China cooperation in agriculture sector, the cooperation in that area will enhance in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also urged the need of enhanced modern research in the field of cotton seeds and said that the country will not achieve socio-economic development and progress until its growers prosper.

