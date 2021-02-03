UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi For Collaboration Among All Stakeholders To Revive, Boost Cotton Production

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:50 PM

FM Qureshi for collaboration among all stakeholders to revive, boost cotton production

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday describing the production of mere 5.6 million cotton bales in Pakistan as "alarming", called for enhanced collaboration among all stakeholders including growers, ginners, weavers and exporters to revive the vital cotton crop and boost its production.

Speaking at a seminar on "Revival of Cotton Crop" he said that enhanced cotton vital for economic development due to its contribution in various sectors including textile, edible oil etc. besides being a source of income for rural women.

The Foreign Minister said that unfortunately the cotton production in Pakistan was badly hit due to shifting of cotton areas to sugarcane crop and the lack of research for new varieties of quality seeds.

He said that with enhanced production rice, maize and expected improvement in wheat in the country, the only concern now was decreased cotton production.

The Foreign Minister, however, added that as Prime Minister Imran Khan was stressing for increased Pakistan-China cooperation in agriculture sector, the cooperation in that area will enhance in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also urged the need of enhanced modern research in the field of cotton seeds and said that the country will not achieve socio-economic development and progress until its growers prosper.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Agriculture Oil CPEC Progress Women Textile Cotton All Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

11 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

41 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

56 minutes ago

Chief of Air Staff calls on Prime Minister

14 minutes ago

UN chief calls for 'urgent steps' to alleviate suf ..

14 minutes ago

'India bent upon rendering Kashmir freedom struggl ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.