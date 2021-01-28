UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi For Deepening, Diversifying Pakistan-Kuwait Cooperation In Diverse Areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to forge stronger bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait.

He was talking to Ambassador Ali Suleman Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister on Asian Affairs of the State of Kuwait who called on him here.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of deepening and diversifying bilateral cooperation -- in particular in the areas of trade, investment, manpower export, and food security, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

He also underscored the importance of facilitating travel between the two countries, which could be instrumental in significantly enhancing bilateral interactions in myriad fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the positive and constructive role played by the Kuwaiti leadership towards the resolution of differences among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait reciprocated the Foreign Minister Qureshi's views on further fortifying the bilateral relationship.

He said his visit reflected the keenness of the leadership of Kuwait to enhance cooperation and collaboration with Pakistan in diverse arenas.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Views were also exchanged on regional developments, including stability in the Gulf/Middle East and CPEC.

The Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait is on an official visit to Pakistan to hold the Third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC). The last round was held in Kuwait in May 2016.

