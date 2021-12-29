UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi For Enhanced Pak-Greece Cooperation In Culture, Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 02:35 PM

FM Qureshi for enhanced Pak-Greece cooperation in culture, tourism

The outgoing Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who emphasized enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The outgoing Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who emphasized enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and tourism.

The foreign minister also stressed the need for the exchange of delegates in the fields of trade and commerce.

He said Pakistan considered Greece as an important country in the context of the European Union. He said around 30,000 Pakistani expatriates were contributing to the economic development of Greece.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts of the Greek ambassador to ensure the repatriation of around 600 Pakistani nationals during the COVID-related restrictions.

He also expressed his good wishes for the outgoing ambassador for which the envoy extended his gratitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education European Union Greece Commerce

Recent Stories

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament Afte ..

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament After 7-Year Hiatus - Official

2 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive ..

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

2 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

3 minutes ago
 Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrori ..

Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrorist Propaganda - Russian Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year ..

Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Kick Starting New Year Celebrations with a Fun Rec ..

Kick Starting New Year Celebrations with a Fun Recap / Celebrating Best of 2021 ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.