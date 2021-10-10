FM Qureshi Grieved Over Death Of Renowned Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, on Sunday, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.
In a condolence message issued by Bab ul Quraish, (a local media cell of Qureshi family), the foreign minister stated that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great man and a patriotic Pakistani.
His services will always be remembered, said FM Qureshi.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Abdul Qadeer Khan. May Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Paradise, stated Qureshi.