FM Qureshi grieved over death of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, on Sunday, expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by Bab ul Quraish, (a local media cell of Qureshi family), the foreign minister stated that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great man and a patriotic Pakistani.

His services will always be remembered, said FM Qureshi.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Abdul Qadeer Khan. May Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Paradise, stated Qureshi.