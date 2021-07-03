UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Grieved Over Death Of Seven Canadian Pakistanis In House Fire

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

FM Qureshi grieved over death of seven Canadian Pakistanis in house fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of seven Canadian Pakistanis, including four children, in Chestermere locality of Alberta, Canada, caused by a house fire.

"I am deeply grieved over the loss of Pakistani nationals in a fire incident. We are in contact with the Canadian authorities for investigation into the incident," he said in a statement.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Qureshi said that on his instructions, the Pakistan's High Commissioner and Consulate in Vancouver were constantly in constant with the victim family.

The minister also issued instructions for extending all-out support the affected family.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also condoled over the loss of lives in house fire what, according the preliminary investigation was no criminal in nature.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death, due to house fire, of seven Canadian Pakistanis including four children in Alberta, Canada. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for quick and full recovery of the injured," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan's Consulate General in Vancouver was in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts, and with the bereaved family to offer all possible assistance.

"As per the relevant Canadian authorities, the cause of the fire is still unknown, however preliminary investigations indicate that it's not criminal in nature."

