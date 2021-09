ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Senator Faisal Vawda.

The foreign minister expressed his condolence with the senator and the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, a press release said.