FM Qureshi grieved over demise of senior journalist Ziauddin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Ziauddin, senior journalist and former Executive Editor of Daily Dawn.

In a condolence message, he said professional services of late Muhammad Ziauddin in the field of journalism would long be remembered.

The Foreign Minister prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.