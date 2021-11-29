UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Ziauddin

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Ziauddin, senior journalist and former Executive Editor of Daily Dawn

In a condolence message, he said professional services of late Muhammad Ziauddin in the field of journalism would long be remembered.

The Foreign Minister prayed for the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

