FM Qureshi, his Tajik counterpart discuss bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Muhriddin Wednesday discussed bilateral situation, regional situation and other important global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Muhriddin Wednesday discussed bilateral situation, regional situation and other important global issues.

They held meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, Russia, according to a press release issued here.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction on the spectrum of bilateral ties and resolved to further solidify these relations.

They also agreed to further increase mutual cooperation in trade, investment, industry, transport, agriculture and tourism sectors.