UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi, His Tajik Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:34 AM

FM Qureshi, his Tajik counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Muhriddin Wednesday discussed bilateral situation, regional situation and other important global issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Muhriddin Wednesday discussed bilateral situation, regional situation and other important global issues.

They held meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, Russia, according to a press release issued here.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction on the spectrum of bilateral ties and resolved to further solidify these relations.

They also agreed to further increase mutual cooperation in trade, investment, industry, transport, agriculture and tourism sectors.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Agriculture Tajikistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.