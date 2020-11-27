UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Chadian Counterpart In Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:38 AM

FM Qureshi holds bilateral meeting with Chadian counterpart in Niger

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with Chadian Foreign Minister Amine Abba-Siddick, on the sidelines of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Session in Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with Chadian Foreign Minister Amine Abba-Siddick, on the sidelines of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Session in Niger.

The exchange of views covered bilateral relations, regional developments and cooperation in multilateral fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Chad, which were marked by common faith, convergence of views and shared perspectives.

The people of two countries had deep historical linkages, with Pakistan extending support to the freedom struggle of their Chadian brethren, he added.

The Foreign Minister underscored the importance of deepening and expanding economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of regular high-level exchanges, consultations mechanism between the Foreign Ministries, and enhanced cooperation in security and CT (Communications Technology) fields.

The Foreign Minister stated that, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, Pakistan had embarked on the "Engage Africa" initiative.

The policy, inter alia, envisages greater collaboration with Chad and deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He apprised the Chadian Foreign Minister of the aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the aftermath of India's illegal and unilateral actions since 5 August 2019, and India's moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the issue of rising wave of Islamophobia in various parts of the world, while underscoring the need to strengthen the role of OIC to combat this menace.

The Chad Foreign Minister underlined the high importance Chad attached to its relations with Pakistan.

He welcomed Pakistan's growing engagement with Africa and underscored Chad's intention in developing cooperation in trade, investments, industry and security fields.

The two Ministers also discussed issues related to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim Ummah. They agreed to remain in close contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Exchange Jammu Chad Niger August 2019 Muslim Industry OIC

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

10 minutes ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

1 hour ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.