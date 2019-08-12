UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi In AJK Capital On Eid Day To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday arrived here in the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir as the country celebrated Eid-ul-Adha.

The foreign minister offered Eid prayer here where he was received by Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Farooq Haider, on his arrival.

He, along with the leaders from different political parties who also arrived there to support the cause, prayed for salvation of the Kashmiri brethren from the Indian atrocities they had been bearing since decades and for their freedom.

Later, the foreign minister participated in a rally held to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The AJK capital echoed with the anti-Indian slogans with the participants demanding the Modi regime to give the people of the territory their right to self-determination that had been guaranteed under the various United Nations Security Resolutions.

The AJK prime minister, his cabinet members, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Barrister Sultan Mehmood, leaders from different political parties and hundreds of the people from different walks of life attended the rally.

