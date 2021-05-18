FM Qureshi in Turkey to head for special diplomatic mission on Palestine

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday arrived in Turkey on a special diplomatic mission to raise voice for the Palestinians facing Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday arrived in Turkey on a special diplomatic mission to raise voice for the Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

From Turkey, the foreign minister will leave for New York along with Turkish, Sudanese and Palestinian foreign ministers, on directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In New York, he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly session and also with international media to put Pakistan's narrative in support of Palestinians, before the world.

Later, talking to Pakistani television channel, the foreign minister said, that the attempts were being made to keep the Palestinian FM from the UNGA session.

He said as the session was convened to discuss the plight of the Palestinian people, so the debate should be opened by Palestinian foreign minister.

Qureshi said their delegation would await the Palestinian FM to join them in Istanbul.