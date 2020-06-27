FM Qureshi inaugurates rebuilt mosque at foreign ministry

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday inaugurated Al-Noor Mosque rebuilt at the foreign affairs ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday inaugurated Al-Noor Mosque rebuilt at the foreign affairs ministry.

The minister unveiled the plaque of the mosque and reviewed the reconstruction work.

Director General Headquarters of the ministry apprised the minister of the project.

On the occasion, the foreign minister especially prayed for the elimination of COVID-19 pandemic and progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officers of the ministry were also present.

\867