FM Qureshi Inspects Ongoing Uplift Work On Motorcycle

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:20 PM

FM Qureshi inspects ongoing uplift work on motorcycle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi visited some areas of his constituency on motorcycle to inspect ongoing development schemes.

He visited union council 17 (Sharifpura) and interacted with local people. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also issued certain instructions to district administration regarding the ongoing uplift schemes. He also sought information about problems of the local people and promised to resolve these as early as possible.

A good number of PTI workers also assembled there.

They expressed pleasure after finding foreign minister among themselves. They chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. Qureshi stated workers were asset of PTI. Similarly, he stated that he was committed to ensure maximum development work in the constituency. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hinted that he himself would continue to monitor development work in the constituency in future also.

