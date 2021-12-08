UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi, Josep Borrel co-chair 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) , Dec 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Vice President Josep Borrel co-chaired the 6th round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue here on Tuesday.

During the strategic dialogue, multi-dimensional bilateral relations between Pakistan and the European Union were discussed in detail.

Implementation of the project of strategic partnership agreed between Pakistan and EU was also reviewed during the dialogue.

Besides discussing in detail bilateral trade, investment and other related matters, the two sides also exchanged views about the matters concerning regional peace and stability including the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said as the next year will mark 60th anniversary of Pakistan-EU friendship, his country desired to celebrate this auspicious occasion jointly in Islamabad.

He said today's dialogue depicted the commitment to further strengthen and broaden the existing Pakistan-EU Strategic Partnership.

