UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi, Kamilov Discuss Bilateral Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

FM Qureshi, Kamilov discuss bilateral matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held a video call with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.

According to a press release, the foreign minister underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and expressed satisfaction on the goodwill that existed between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at the leadership and official level which was also manifested in the people-to-people contacts.

Qureshi thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the assistance extended by the Government of Uzbekistan to repatriate stranded Pakistani nationals from Tashkent.

He also apprised him of the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan to save lives and secure livelihoods in the wake of the pandemic.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister said that the Inaugural Session of Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Islamabad as soon as COVID-19 situation stabilizes.

The two ministers underlined the need to increase the volume of mutual trade and expedite finalization of other bilateral initiatives.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown in Indina Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the intensification of military crackdown, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces.

He apprised his Uzbek counterpart that 5th August 2020 marked 365 days since India's illegal and unilateral action last year.

He denounced India's moves to alter the demographic structure of IIOJK by introducing new domicile law and granting domicile to non-Kashmiris, calling it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister also highlighted demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community.

He apprised his Uzbek counterpart that the intensified ceasefire violations by India and enhanced tensions posed threat to regional and international peace and security and highlighted Pakistan's efforts to sensitize the world about such risks.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and expressed hope that commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations would contribute towards this process.

The foreign minister expressed thanks for the invitation extended to him to visit Uzbekistan and expressed willingness to undertake the visit at the earliest convenience.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad World United Nations Visit Jammu Geneva Tashkent Uzbekistan August 2020 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

36 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

36 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

36 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

51 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.