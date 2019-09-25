UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi Outlines Pakistan's Case On Jammu & Kashmir Dispute

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

FM Qureshi outlines Pakistan's case on Jammu & Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday addressed a letter with comprehensive factsheet to the United Nations secretary general and the UN Security Council president outlining Pakistan's legal case on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute  According to a Foreign Office press release, the letter, along with a detailed factsheet and comprehensive annexures, highlights the illegal, unilateral, coercive Indian actions of August 5, 2019, which aim at bringing about a demographic change in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), to change the Muslim majority of the state to a minority, with a view to preempt the UN administered plebiscite envisaged under numerous UN Security Council resolutions to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiris to join Pakistan or India.

The foreign minister's letter not only builds on Pakistan's efforts to sensitize the international community about the continuing Indian atrocities in the IOJ&K, but also presents Pakistan's comprehensive position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements and relevant letters to the UN in a sequential manner, laying out the international law and Pakistan's legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister emphasizes that not only the Indian actions are in stark violation of its international commitments, but they also contravene the numerous bilateral commitments, including the Simla Agreement, Lahore Declaration (1999), Islamabad Declaration (2004), Joint Statement of the National Security Advisers & Foreign Secretaries of both countries (December 2015) and Pakistan - India Joint Statement (December 2015), which clearly accept the disputed status of IOJ&K and reaffirm the commitment of peaceful resolution of the same.

In line with the prime minister's commitment to the Kashmiris, the foreign minister's letter is part of Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts to sensitize the international community to the plight of innocent Kashmiris, incarcerated for more than seven weeks now and bearing the brunt of Indian atrocities for the last seven decades.

Indian aggression and hegemonic actions in the IOJ&K are a threat to regional peace and stability, and hold hostage peace and development on South Asia. Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for the realization of the legitimate right of self-determination, enshrined in numerous UN Security Council resolutions for an expedited resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, pending resolution for more than seven decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Minority Simla Jammu Same August December 2015 2019 Moral Muslim Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.