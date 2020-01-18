FM Qureshi, Pompeo discuss bilateral ties, regional matters in Washington

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday and exchanged views on Pakistan-US bilateral relations and important regional and other matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister, who was visiting the United States on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of the tension in middle East and the situation of peace of security in the region, briefed the US Secretary of State about the meetings during his recent visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistan desired peace and stability in the region and was committed to play its role ending the prevailing tension in the region, a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Foreign Minister apprising his US counterpart of the continued grave human rights violations by India in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) said that eight millions Kashmiris have been put under siege through curfew for the last over five months.

He said the blockade of communications means in Occupied Kashmir was continuing till date so as to keep the world unaware of ground realities.

The Foreign Minister said that Pak-US dream of a "Peaceful South Asia" would remain allusive until the Kashmir issue was addressed in accordance with the UN resolutions and eight million Kashmiris were given the right of self-determination.

Qureshi said it was due to the joint peace efforts of Pakistan and the United States that after 40 years of long confrontation, the news of peace through political settlement was coming from Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan was playing its sincere role for the common cause of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said that historically the joint efforts of Pakistan and the United States for the establishment of peace in South Asia have always been productive and beneficial for both the countries.

He said that there was a need to translate the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump on the promotion of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and US into reality.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appreciated Pakistan for its sincere and mediatory efforts for a "political solution in Afghanistan", "Afghan peace process" as well as for a peaceful neighborhood.