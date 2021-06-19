FM Qureshi, President Kosovo Republic exchange views on regional, global issues

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called on the President of the Republic of Kosovo Dr. Vjosa Osmani and exchanged views on issues of regional and international importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday called on the President of the Republic of Kosovo Dr. Vjosa Osmani and exchanged views on issues of regional and international importance.

Second-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo, Donika Gervalla, was also present in the meeting on the side-lines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, in Turkey, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign minister Qureshi conveyed his heartfelt felicitations and warm wishes, on behalf of the Government as well as the people of Pakistan, to the newly elected leadership of Kosovo and expressed that the government of Pakistan looked forward to working closely to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Foreign minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's support for all efforts aimed towards peace and stability in the Balkans.

President Osmani thanked the people and the Government of Pakistan for their warm sentiments and for consistent support for the people of Kosovo after their declaration of independence and at various multilateral fora.