FM Qureshi Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Further Broaden Ties With Bahrain

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to further broaden ties with Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in Manama, the capital of Bahrain on Wednesday.

Highlighting the close and fraternal relations between the two countries that were rooted deep in common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts, Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed the commitment to further broaden the relations in all fields.

He thanked Bahrain for its valuable support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and other issues at the international fora. He also lauded the support extended by Bahrain during the Covid-19 pandemic, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic security, which was centered on the three pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

While exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, he apprised the deputy prime minister on the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK); and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's support for the efforts for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain reciprocated the warm sentiments extended by Foreign Minister Qureshi and shared the desire to work in close collaboration with Pakistan to advance cooperation on all areas of mutual interest.

