ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday reminded the international community that it must stand for the children of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on the World Children' s Day being observed across the world with the pledge to protect the 'Rights of Child'.

He on his twitter account posted, "Today we are once again reminded of the plight of the children of IOJ&K suffering under Indian oppression, denied the right to quality education & a safe environment to grow & thrive." In another tweet, he said to commemorate the Day and the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs was lit up in blue.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also tagged picture of the Foreign Office building appearing in blue.

The schools and educational institutes across the IOJ&K were shut after the Indian government annexed the internationally recognized territory stripping its autonomous position with its unilateral and illegal legislation on August 5.

Since then, the Kashmiris in the IOJ&K had been bracing the worst kind of lockdown with complete communication blockage. The children had been the worst sufferers.

The Universal Children's Day was first established in 1954 and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

November 20th was the day when in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and it was also the date in 1989 when the UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.