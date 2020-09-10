UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi, Russian Counterpart Discuss Prospects Of Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 situation, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, regional issues and cooperation at multilateral fora.

They also exchanged views on further strengthening trade and economic cooperation, including in the field of energy, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed Pakistan's participation in the forthcoming Kavkaz military exercise scheduled to be held in Russia later this month.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner, and aimed to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with it.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of the recent positive developments.

Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the efforts for Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and reaffirmed support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

On the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he shared deep concerns over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation as well as the Indian attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He underlined the urgent necessity of addressing the grave situation in the IIOJK.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan, which he gladly accepted.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and pursue enhanced cooperation in all spheres of common interest.

