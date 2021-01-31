FM Qureshi "saddened" Over Demise Of Shahid Gondal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday expressed sadness over the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shahid Gondal.
Calling him a "selfless committed PTI worker", the foreign minister said late Shahid Gondal stood by the party in challenging times.
A member of Insaf Lawyers Forum, Shahid Gondal breathed his last on Saturday due to the COVID-19 related complications.
"His contribution & memory will remain with us forever," Qureshi said and prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.