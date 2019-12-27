FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi warmly welcomed his Saudi counterpart on his maiden visit to Pakistan.

During the detailed deliberations, the entire gamut of bilateral relations was covered and views were exchanged on regional developments, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Qureshi underscored that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was deep-rooted and long-standing. He recalled his earlier visit to the Kingdom on December 10-11, 2019 and thanked the warm hospitality extended to him.

He focused on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral trade and economic cooperation, security and defence cooperation, parliamentary exchanges and increased trade relations.

The foreign minister also highlighted the importance of Saudi investments, particularly in the petrochemical, mining & minerals, and energy sectors.

He also expressed the hope that the Road-to-Makkah project to facilitate the Pakistani Hajis (pilgrims) would be extended to other cities of Pakistan.

The foreign minister dilated in detail on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) in the aftermath of India's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

He also highlighted the Indian government's actions with regard to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the systematic targeting of minorities in India, particularly Muslims.

The foreign minister thanked the Kingdom's support in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Prince Faisal underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attached to its fraternal and strategic relationship with Pakistan.

He conveyed the Saudi leadership's deep appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Adding that Saudi Arabia was committed to a strong, prosperous and successful Pakistan, he reaffirmed the commitment of Saudi leadership in cementing ties with Pakistan in all fields.

The two foreign ministers discussed the role of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the advancement of the cause of Kashmir.

The two ministers had earlier met in Riyadh. The visit of the Saudi foreign minister to Pakistan is a reflection of the growing bilateral relations and part of regular exchange of high-level visits between the two fraternal countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.Prince Faisal also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.