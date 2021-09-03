FM Qureshi, Slovenian counterpart discuss latest development in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his counterpart from the Republic of Slovenia Anze Logar on Thursday exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his counterpart from the Republic of Slovenia Anze Logar on Thursday exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the telephonic conversation, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed matters pertaining to strengthen bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that being next door neighbor of Afghanistan, Pakistan and its people have suffered the most after the people of Afghanistan, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He underscored the paramount importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, for the safety and security of the people of Afghanistan and the region. He highlighted the salience of an inclusive political settlement.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the international community should remain engaged with Afghanistan to forestall a dire humanitarian situation and to ensure economic stability.

He underlined that the EU can play pivotal role in this regard. Republic of Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the European Union.