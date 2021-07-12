FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin Monday reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, with particular focus on reactivation of joint ministerial commission, enhancing parliamentary linkages and early completion of CASA-1000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin Monday reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, with particular focus on reactivation of joint ministerial commission, enhancing parliamentary linkages and early completion of CASA-1000.

The two foreign ministers held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CFM) in Dushanbe, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

They also exchanged views on recent evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign minister Qureshi apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan's facilitator role to achieve durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He reiterated that there was no other way except an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would recognize the urgency of the situation and seize historic opportunity.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's consistent support for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Recalling the recent visit of the President of Tajikistan to Pakistan, the two foreign ministers resolved to further enhance bilateral trade, promote regional connectivity and strengthen people-to-people linkages in line with the vision of the two leaders.

Foreign minister Qureshi emphasised the importance of regional connectivity, transit trade mechanisms and cooperation in the fields of education and tourism between the two countries.