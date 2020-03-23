UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Telephones, Iranian, Sri-Lankan And Nepalese Counterparts On Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:51 AM

FM Qureshi telephones, Iranian, Sri-Lankan and Nepalese counterparts on Coronavirus

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed sorrow and grief over deaths of hundreds of citizens in Iran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Iranian and Nepalese counterparts and exchanged views on situation arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to Coronavirus.

He apprised the Iranian leader about Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts urging the world community to lift sanction on Iran to deal with the pandemic.

In his conversation with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Shah Mehmood Qureshi emphasized on activating SAARC platform to deal with the Coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena also discussed preventing the spread of the Coronavirus and tackling this global challenge in a telephonic conversation today.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in view of Coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan is desirous to convene SAARC Health Ministers' Video Conference to take joint action steps and promote regional cooperation in this regard.

He apprised the Sri Lankan leader about the situation in Iran in the wake of Coronavirus and Pakistan's stance of lifting the sanctions on Iran so it can combat the pandemic effectively.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister thanked Pakistan's efforts to mobilize the SAARC Forum to tackle the epidemic.

Both leaders agreed to continue consultation to address this global challenge and other regional issues.

